Collins (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Titans.

While Collins is slated to miss his third straight game, Brandin Cooks (calf) is listed as questionable after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday, while Chris Moore (foot) is questionable on the heels of limited sessions this week. Collins' next chance to rejoin the Texans' wideout corps for game action will arrive Jan. 1 against the Jaguars.