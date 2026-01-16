Collins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round game at New England.

Collins wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week following the concussion that he suffered during Monday's wild-card win in Pittsburgh. With their No. 1 WR out this weekend, the Texans will be rolling with Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel as the primary options at the position. In order for Collins to have a chance to play again this season, Houston will need to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 25.