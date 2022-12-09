Collins (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
With Brandin Cooks (calf) also ruled out for the contest, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore are in line to lead the Texans' wideout corps Sunday in QB Davis Mills' return to the starting lineup. Collins will now target a potential return to action in Week 15 against the Chiefs.
