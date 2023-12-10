Collins (calf) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets.

With the Texans placing Tank Dell (fibula) on injured reserve earlier this week with a season-ending injury, the loss of Collins now leaves the team without its top two receivers for the second half of Sunday's contest. Collins hauled in his lone target for a 13-yard gain before departing the game in the first quarter. Houston will be left with Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson as its available wideouts for the rest of the day.