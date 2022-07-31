Collins is working on route running to make sure his body mechanics look the same regardless of the route he's running, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans hope Collins can take a big leap during his second season after finishing a distance second to Brandin Cooks in his rookie 2021 season. In addition to disguising his routes better, Collins worked extensively during the offseason with quarterback Davis Mills in an effort to develop chemistry. The duo hooked up on a couple of throws during the second day of camp Saturday, indicating the time put in during the offseason is working. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver could become a significant red zone target for Houston, which ranked 27th in the NFL, scoring a touchdown on just 51.3 percent of its red zone trips.