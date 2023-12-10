Brown (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Brown -- who approached the contest listed as questionable -- was limited at Wednesday's practice, then logged a full session Thursday before closing out the week with a 'DNP' on Friday. With his Week 14 availability confirmed, Brown will have a chance to assume a key role in a Houston WR corps that also includes Nico Collins and Robert Woods and will be without Tank Dell (leg) for the rest of the season. In his return to action in Week 13 following a two-game absence due to a knee issue, Brown logged 55 of a possible 68 snaps on offense against the Broncos but was held without a catch on two targets. A bounce-back versus New York is plausible though, barring any in-game setbacks or limitations, considering the numbers that Brown put up in Weeks 9 (6/153/1) and 10 (7/172/0).