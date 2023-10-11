Brown (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and has been Designated to Return from injured reserve.

Brown's 21-day window to come back from injured reserve has been opened. He caught three of four targets for 20 yards in the season opener before spending four weeks on injured reserve, but the wide receiver could be back as soon as Sunday's game against the Saints, though Brown would first have to be reinstated from injured reserve. If he's activated by Sunday, Brown could be featured in three-receiver sets alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods, as Tank Dell is in the NFL's concussion protocol.