Brown recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Titans.

With Nico Collins (calf) sidelined, Brown unsurprisingly led the way for Houston pass catchers in terms of targets, yards and receptions. He did the majority of his work in the short areas of the field, though he did manage long gains of 22 and 20 yards. Brown then tacked on a clutch three-yard touchdown catch with 3:03 left in the game that ultimately sent the contest into overtime. Brown's production has largely been dictated by the availability of the team's other wide receivers, as he had failed to record a catch in each of the last two games. However, even if Collins returns, Brown should see a projected bump in production with the likely return of starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) for a Week 16 matchup against the Browns.