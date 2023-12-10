Brown (knee) failed to catch any of his five targets in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Houston's entire passing game was stifled by the stout Jets secondary, as C.J. Stroud (concussion) threw for only 91 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter. Brown has gone two games without a catch since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. Nico Collins (calf) exited the game, and if Collins joins Tank Dell (lower leg) on the sidelines in Week 15 against the Titans, Brown could become the de facto No. 1 option among Houston's wide receivers, ahead of Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson. That distinction would be much more appealing if Stroud clears concussion protocol, as the entire Houston passing game would likely take a hit if backup Davis Mills starts under center.