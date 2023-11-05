Brown brought in all six targets for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brown led the Texans in receiving yardage in the memorable victory, serving as the most prolific beneficiary of C.J. Stroud's record-setting 470-yard performance. The speedy veteran wideout garnered nearly half of his career-high yardage total on a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown down the left sideline early in the third quarter, but his catch total was also a season high. Brown has multiple receptions in all four games he's suited up for this season, and now that he's clearly healthy, he could continue to carve out additional snaps as the current No. 3 receiver in the ongoing absence of Robert Woods (foot).