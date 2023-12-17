Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After sitting out Weeks 11 and 12 due to the knee issue, Brown returned to action for the Texans' last two contests, but he failed to record any receptions on seven targets in games against the Broncos and Jets despite playing ample snaps in both contests. Brown remained a limited participant in practice throughout Week 15 prep before taking a questionable tag into the weekend, but the Texans never had much concern about his availability for game day. With top wideout Nico Collins (calf) inactive Sunday, the Texans will likely be counting on Brown for more production coming off his pair of catchless outings. Case Keenum, who is starting at quarterback this week with C.J. Stroud (concussion) sidelined, will be relying on Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie as his top options at receiver.