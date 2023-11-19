Brown, who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, isn't expected to require a long-term recovery from his knee injury and could be fully healed in 1-to-2 weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown wasn't able to practice in any fashion this week after he emerged from his big performance in the Texans' Week 10 win over the Bengals with the injury. Fortunately, the knee concern isn't a significant one, and Brown should have a realistic chance at returning to action Week 12 against the Jaguars on Nov. 26 if he can practice in some fashion leading up to the contest. Over his last two outings, Brown has produced a 13-325-1 receiving line on 14 targets, perhaps cementing himself as a regular in three-wide sets over Robert Woods in the process.