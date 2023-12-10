League sources indicate that Brown (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 14 contest versus the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown returned from a two-game absence to log 79 percent of Houston's offensive snaps in last Sunday's win against Denver, though he didn't catch either of his two targets in that contest. The veteran wideout then logged a limited followed by a full practice session to begin Week 14 prep before sitting out Friday completely. Despite that DNP, Brown appears set to take the field Sunday against New York, and he could see an increase in targets with Tank Dell out for the season due to a broken left fibula.