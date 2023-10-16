Brown caught two of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over New Orleans in Week 6.

Brown was activated off the injured list and slipped into the third wideout role, playing 35 snaps. He had started the season as the third wide receiver, but while he nursed a groin injury, Tank Dell (concussion) became a legitimate competitor for snaps. Dell was inactive for Sunday's game but had returned to practice late in the week. The Texans are off Week 7, so a clearer picture will emerge Week 8 as to which player is the true third wideout behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods.