Brown (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday.

Brown logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but following Friday's full session, he'll be available Sunday, as is the case with fellow WR Nico Collins, who is managing a calf issue. In the Texans' 36-22 loss to the Browns in Week 16, Brown caught three of of his seven targets for 38 yards, but his fantasy prospects this weekend should be boosted by a better matchup as well as the return of top QB C.J. Stroud from a two-game absence.