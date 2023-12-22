Brown (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after participating fully in Friday's practice.

Brown opened the week with a pair of limited practices, but he's good to go for Sunday's game. After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Brown was held without a catch in his first two games back before getting back on track with eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Titans. That performance came with Case Keenum under center, and Keenum's expected to start at quarterback once again Sunday with C.J. Stroud (concussion) still sidelined.