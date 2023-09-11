Brown caught three of four targets for 20 yards and had one carry for minus-1 yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Brown was on the field for 52 snaps, just barely behind Robert Woods (58) and Nico Collins (54). One of his four targets and his lone rushing attempt came in the red zone. As the Ravens bottled up Houston's ground game, quarterback C.J. Stroud threw 44 times, which created opportunities for all the receivers. Nico Collins (11 targets) and Robert Woods (10) led the way.