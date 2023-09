The Texans placed Brown, who is dealing with a groin injury, on IR on Wednesday.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Brown's groin injury is viewed as a short-term injured reserve situation, which suggests that the wideout could be back in action as soon as Week 6. In Brown's looming absence, 2023 third-rounder Tank Dell figures to see added snaps alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods.