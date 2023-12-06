Brown (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Brown returned from a two-game absence Sunday and ended up playing nearly every snap in a win over the Broncos after Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that Brown made it through the game without any setbacks to his injured knee and should thus remain a starter for the Texans moving forward, including this Sunday at the Jets. He had back-to-back games with more than 150 receiving yards in early November, but in Sunday's win over the Broncos he was held without a catch on two targets.