Brown (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Brown, who has missed two straight games due to a knee contusion, didn't practice at all last week, so the wideout's return to the field, even in a limited capacity Wednesday, has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. If Brown is able to play this weekend, he figures to have Nico Collins, Tank Dell (calf) -- if available -- and Robert Woods to compete with for Week 13 WR targets.