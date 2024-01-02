Brown (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

After missing Weeks 11 and 12 due to a knee injury, Brown continued to be listed on Texans practice reports for the next five weeks but still suited up on each occasion. But he made an early departure from this past Sunday's win against the Titans with a new hip concern, leaving his status cloudy ahead of the team's regular-season finale Saturday at Indianapolis. Consequently, Brown's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play in the upcoming contest.