Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report.
After having logged a DNP on Wednesday, another listed absence clouds Brown's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If the wideout remains sidelined this weekend, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Robert Woods will continue to lead the Texans' WR corps Week 12.
More News
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Starts week with missed practice•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Could be facing 1-to-2-week absence•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Won't play Sunday•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Questionable after three DNPs•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Not expected to face long-term absence•