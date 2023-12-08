Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after not practicing Friday.

Brown, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, then logged a full session Thursday. It's unclear if the wideout's non-participation Friday is maintenance-related or indicative of a setback, but Brown's status is now worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Brown is able to play this weekend, a key role in Week 14 could await, with Tank Dell now on IR after having suffered a season-ending fractured fibula.