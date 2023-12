Brown (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Brown logged 37 of a possible 56 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets, but failed to haul in any of his five targets in the contest. The wideout did put up nice numbers in Weeks 9 (6/153/1) and 10 (7/172/0), but his recent output (back-to-back zero-catch efforts) makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option this weekend against Tennessee.