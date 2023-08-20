Brown caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to Miami.

Brown didn't get on the field for Houston's preseason opener last week against New England, but he took on a prominent role Saturday with Tank Dell sidelined due to a leg injury. Brown was on the field for the Texans' first possession, which began at the Miami 7-yard line, and targeted twice on the team's second possession, Houston's only scoring drive. All of his target activity came on the first half with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.