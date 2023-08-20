Brown caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to Miami.

Brown didn't get on the field for Houston's preseason opener last week against New England, but he took on a prominent role Saturday with Tank Dell sidelined due to a leg injury. Brown was on the field for the Texans' first possession, which began at the Miami 7-yard line, and targeted twice on the team's second possession, Houston's only scoring drive. All of his target activity came on the first half with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

More News