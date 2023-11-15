Brown missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

Brown played a season-high 75 percent of snaps in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals while recording a career-high 172 receiving yards (besting his previous mark of 153 yards from the previous game). His knee injury isn't necessarily serious, but there's another potential threat to the improbable production in the form of Nico Collins likely returning from the calf injury that kept him out for the past game and a half. Collins was a limited participant Wednesday while Brown and Robert Woods (foot) both sat out. At this point, Woods would seem to be the odd man out if/when everyone is healthy, considering Brown, Collins and rookie Tank Dell all have been far more explosive and productive.