Brown (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown -- who is coming off back-to-back productive outings -- was also absent from Wednesday's session, so what he's able to do Friday should be pivotal with regard to his chances of being available Sunday against the Cardinals. On the plus side for the Texans, Nico Collins (calf) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, while Robert Woods (foot) was back on the field Thursday.