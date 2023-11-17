Though Brown is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston notes that the wideout's knee issue isn't regarded as more than a one or two-week situation.

With Brown not practicing again Friday, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com, it appears likely that he'll be ruled out for Week 11 action once the Texans' final injury report is released. If that's the case, Nico Collins (calf) -- if available -- along with Tank Dell and Robert Woods would be in line to lead the team's WR corps this weekend.