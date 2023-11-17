Brown (knee) didn't practice Friday and isn't likely to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown piled up 325 yards and a touchdown in his previous two games, but it looks like he will be unable to build on that momentum against Arizona. Houston's hoping to get fellow wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) back from a one-game absence, while Tank Dell and Robert Woods should both see significant playing time at wide receiver assuming Brown is unavailable.