Brown brought in seven of eight targets for 172 yards in the Texans' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

A week after establishing a new career high with 153 receiving yards against the Buccaneers, Brown managed to outdo himself on an afternoon where more targets than usual were available due to the absence of Nico Collins (calf). Brown's reception and receiving yardage tallies were both team- and season-high figures, and he was second in targets only to Tank Dell. Brown's play over the last two weeks is likely to eventually push Robert Woods, who returned to action Sunday from a foot injury, into more of a No. 4 receiver role behind Collins, Dell and Brown.