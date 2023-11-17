Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Brown didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week, leading Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston to speculate earlier Friday that Brown would be unavailable Sunday, but the wide receiver wasn't officially ruled out on Friday's injury report. Nonetheless, Brown seems more likely than not to ultimately sit out, so fantasy managers who were planning to deploy the wide receiver after he had racked up 325 receiving yards over the previous two games should start lining up alternatives. On the bright side for Houston, fellow wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) doesn't have an injury designation after sitting out the Week 10 win over the Bengals. Official word on Brown's availability will be available 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Houston.