Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Browns.

After being deemed a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, Brown logged a limited practice Thursday, which gives the wideout a chance to be available for Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Brown was inactive for the Texans' playoff-clinching Week 18 win over the Colts, but if he's able to suit up this weekend, he'll provide his team's passing attack with valuable pass-catching depth alongside top wideout Nico Collins and possibly Robert Woods (hip), who is also listed as questionable for Houston's playoff opener.