Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice Friday.

Brown, who has been sidelined for two straight contests, logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to no activity Friday. The wideout's status for this weekend's contest thus is cloudy, though fortunately for those interested in utilizing either Brown or Tank Dell (calf, questionable) in Week 13 fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.