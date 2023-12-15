Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Brown played through the same injury the past two weeks, though he finished both games without any receptions (on two and five targets). Looking further back, he topped 150 yards in consecutive games Weeks 9-10, then missed Weeks 11 and 12 because of the knee injury. He should get plenty of snaps if he's healthy enough to play this Sunday -- especially if Nico Collins (calf) is inactive after three straight missed practices -- though it won't be surprising if Brown continues to struggle with efficiency while playing through a knee injury and likely catching passes from backup QB Davis Mills. C.J. Stroud (concussion) missed practice throughout the week, and unlike Collins he wasn't given a 'questionable' designation, with the Texans instead listing their rookie QB as 'doubtful' ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.