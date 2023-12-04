Brown failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 22-17 win over Denver in Week 13.

Brown returned from a two-week absence due to a knee injury and played 55 snaps (81 percent), tied with Nico Collins for most at wideout. Prior to the injury, Brown was crucial in wins over Tampa Bay and Cincinnati, when he caught 13 of 14 targets for 325 yards and a touchdown. The Texans will need a return to that form after Tank Dell suffered a season-ending leg injury Sunday. Brown is not a direct replacement for Dell's field-stretching ability, but he's expected to get more balls thrown his way as a result of the injury. Robert Woods and John Metchie will also get chances.