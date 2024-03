Brown plans to sign a new contract with the Texans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Brown had his most efficient season as a pro in 2023, recording 33 catches for 567 yards on 55 targets over 10 games. Now he's set to run it back with C.J. Stroud in Houston in 2024 and will look to maintain last year's level of success over the course of a full season.