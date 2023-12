Brown (knee), who was limited at practice Wednesday, logged another limited session Thursday.

The same applies to fellow WR Nico Collins (calf), which sets the stage for Friday's final injury report to add valuable context with regard to the chances of both players suiting up this weekend against the Browns. While Collins was sidelined in Week 15, Brown racked up eight catches on 11 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in this past Sunday's 19-16 win over the Titans.