The Texans placed Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday.

Brown's 2023 was full of injuries, and it's now officially over for the 28-year-old. He missed Weeks 2 through 5 on injured reserve with a groin injury, missed Weeks 11 and 12 with a knee issue, and then missed most of Week 17 and the Week 18 finale with a back injury. He returned for Saturday's playoff game against the Browns but lasted five snaps before sustaining the shoulder injury. In total, Brown posted a 33-567-2 line on 55 regular-season targets. He stepped up in a big way with 6-153-1 and 7-172-0 efforts to start November. Brown is scheduled to be a free agent in March after playing on a one-year deal with Houston. With Brown sidelined, the Texans will lean even more on Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson at wideout for the remainder of their playoff run.