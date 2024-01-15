The Texans placed Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday.

Brown's 2023 season was full of injuries, and the 28-year-old will now be shut down for the remainder of the Texans' postseason run after he sustained the shoulder injury Saturday on the opening drive of Houston's 45-14 win over Cleveland in the wild-card round. When healthy, Brown was productive with a 33-567-2 receiving line on 55 targets over 10 appearances during the regular season, but he missed seven games due to groin, knee and back issues. With Brown sidelined for the divisional round, the Texans will lean even more on Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson behind No. 1 wideout Nico Collins. Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Houston this past March.