Brown caught three of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to Cleveland in Week 16.

Brown had the second-most targets and yards on a day when Houston's offense missed its starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud (concussion). Between Stroud's absence and injuries at wideout, the passing attack has suffered, although the Texans welcomed back Nico Collins from a calf injury Sunday. Houston will not have Tank Dell (lower leg) for the rest of the season, which leaves Collins and Brown as the top two followed closely by Robert Woods.