Brown is in line to sign a one-year deal with the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 6-foot-2, 225 pounder, who posted career-highs with Dallas last season (43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns) adds size and experience to the Texans' wideout corps ahead of the coming season. However, the 27-year-old's fantasy upside hinges on what other moves the Texans make at the position, as well as how the team's quarterback situation plays out in advance of the regular season.