Brown (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Colts.

With a wild-card berth and possibly even the AFC South title at stake for the Texans this weekend, Brown won't be available after he was unable to practice in any fashion this week due to the the back injury he sustained in this past Sunday's win over the Titans. Fellow wideout Robert Woods, meanwhile, also failed to practice this week, but he'll take a questionable tag into Saturday. If Houston is without both Brown and Woods, the team would be left with Nico Collins, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson as its likely starting receiving trio in Week 18.