Brown (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown failed to practice in any capacity last week and ultimately sat out this past Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals. He still isn't ready to resume practicing as the Texans begin their preparations for a Week 12 home game against the Jaguars. In his last two games prior to the injury, Brown compiled 325 yards and one touchdown. He has two more opportunities to return to practice and will likely need to take the field in at least some capacity to suit up for Sunday's clash between AFC South rivals.