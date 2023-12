Brown (knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Brown missed Weeks 11 and 12 with the knee injury but has played the last two games and will be needed even more going forward with Tank Dell (ankle) done for the season and Nico Collins now battling a calf injury that has a chance to sideline him for Week 15. Brown, however, may also be without C.J. Stroud (concussion) this week against the Titans.