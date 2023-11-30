Brown (knee) remained a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Brown has missed two straight games, but consecutive limited practices to begin Week 13 prep improve the wideout's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Broncos. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Brown heads into the weekend with an injury designation or is cleared to face Denver. Before sitting out a win over Arizona and a loss to Jacksonville over the past two weeks, Brown had generated a 16-382-1 receiving line on 19 targets in three outings following Houston's Week 7 bye.