Brown (back) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown, who was inactive for the Texans' playoff-clinching Week 18 win over the Colts, didn't practice Tuesday either, though Alexander noted that the receiver is improving as Saturday's wild-card round game against the Browns approaches. He now has one more chance to practice this week, but the wideout appears destined to head into the weekend with an injury designation.