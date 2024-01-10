Brown (back) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown, who was inactive for the Texans' playoff-clinching Week 18 win over the Colts, didn't practice Tuesday either, though Alexander noted that the receiver is improving as Saturday's wild-card round game against the Browns approaches. He now has one more chance to practice this week, but the wideout appears destined to head into the weekend with an injury designation.
More News
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Absent from Tuesday's practice•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Sitting out key Week 18 game•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Sits out practice again Wednesday•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Won't return Sunday•
-
Texans' Noah Brown: Exits Sunday's game•