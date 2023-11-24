Brown (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Brown didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his continued absence Friday suggests that he could be ruled of for Week 12 action later Friday. If that's the case, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Robert Woods would lead the Texans' wideout corps Sunday against the Jaguars.
