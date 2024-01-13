Brown (back) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns.

Brown, who was deemed a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, was able to log a limited practice Thursday before being listed as questionable for the contest. With Brown back in action after missing the Texans' playoff-clinching win over the Colts in Week 18, he'll provide the team's passing attack with valuable depth alongside fellow wideouts Nico Collins and Robert Woods (hip). Prior to missing last Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Brown recorded a 33-567-2 line on 55 targets over the course of 10 outings.