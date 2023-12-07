Brown (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Brown was a limited participant Wednesday in the Texans' first Week 14 practice, though his restrictions were most likely maintenance-related after he had missed two straight games before he returned to action in this past Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos. Though he logged a 79 percent snap share in his return to the lineup, Brown was held without a reception on two targets. After Tank Dell suffered a season-ending fractured fibula in the win over Denver, expect Brown to claim a higher volume of targets behind No. 1 receiver Nico Collins in the Texans' Week 14 with the Jets, especially if standout cornerback Sauce Gardner ends up shadowing Collins for most of the game.