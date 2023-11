Brown (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Brown, who didn't practice this past week, headed into the contest officially listed as questionable, but he'll sit this one out and target a potential return next weekend against the Jaguars. In the absence of Brown -- who had combined to rack up 13 catches for 325 yards and a TD over his last two games -- Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Robert Woods are available to lead the Texans' Week 11 wideout corps.